Eurovision: Here’s who is moving on in the competition so far

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)After an intense competition in the first round of semifinals, ten countries have been selected to move on to the next stage of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The Grand Final is set to take place Saturday, following the second of two semifinals, which is set to happen on Thursday in Turin, Italy.

After Tuesday’s competition, musicians representing the following counties are still in contention: Switzerland, Armenia, Iceland, Lithuania, Portugal, Norway, Greece, Ukraine, Moldovia and the Netherlands.

Kalush Orchestra, representing Ukraine, is heavily favored to win, according to Johnny Weir, who hosted the US coverage of the musical competition on streaming service Peacock.

Back in February, organizers for Eurovision caved to public pressure and decided that Russia would not be allowed to compete in the competition. The European Broadcasting Union, which organizes the contest, had initially decided it would allow a performer to represent the country, despite the country’s invasion of Ukraine. It changed course less than 24 hours later.

