Essence of Hope Hosts Its 15th Annual Pink Walk

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Nov 6, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The Essence of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation held its 15th annual Pink Walk on Saturday in an effort to raise awareness and funds to aid breast cancer survivors.

The walk began at the parking lot opposite the Buckley’s Best Buy and ended at the Frigate Bay Lawn where refreshments were offered to the participants.

Government officials also participated.

(From Left)– Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Terrence Drew, Governor General, Her Excellency, Dame Marcella Liburd GCMG JP, Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China(Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, H.E. Michael Lin

In an interview with ZIZ News, Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Terrence Drew congratulated the organizers noting that this year might be the biggest one yet in terms of turnout.

Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Terrence Drew

“Well, basically, I would say that the walk this morning was well attended. If I’m not mistaken, it could be one of the biggest one ever. And I want to really say to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, that this is the type of support that is needed if we are to really conquer breast cancer. And so, I want to congratulate those who have been the organizers of this great annual event.”

Republic of China (Taiwan’s) Resident Ambassador to St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Michael Lin stated that he is pleased with the large turnout of men, noting that breast cancer does not only affect women.

Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China(Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, H.E. Michael Lin

“This is a very impressive event are well attended by participants, not only females but also many, many gentlemen who support the awareness of breast cancer because this is a disease that not only affects females but also males as well. So, I’m really touched by all the participants.”