Essence Of Hope Gifted Over $30K From CIBC FirstCaribbean

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, January 10, 2022 — During a brief but poignant ceremony on January 6, 2022, CIBC FirstCaribbean Bank presented a cheque for EC$30,394.00 to the Essence of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude to CIBC FirstCaribbean Bank for this tremendous donation to Essence of Hope’s work,” said an elated Pam Hendrickson, Chair of Essence of Hope. “The Bank has been a perennial supporter of our cause over the years and this donation comes at a time when our organisation continues to receive increasing requests for financial assistance from cancer patients.”

Ms. Hendrickson and Essence of Hope’s public relations officer, Dr. Marcus L Natta received the donation on the organisation’s behalf. Dr. Natta noted that CIBC FirstCaribbean held several fundraising events during September and October 2020 for the benefit of Essence of Hope. Their activities included a Wine and Tapas event, a Soca fitness session, a bake sale, and the Bank’s annual ‘Walk for the Cure’.

CIBC FirstCaribbean representatives Ms. Starlina Roserie, Country Manager, and Ms. Claudelle Gumbs, Assistant Business Banking Officer highlighted the Bank’s philosophy of social responsibility and shared their kudos for the work that Essence of Hope is doing.

“We are happy to contribute to the outstanding work led by the Essence of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation. The Foundation has been a leader in cancer support on the island of St. Kitts for many persons for many years. We could not have decided on a better group to make the donation to,” said Country Manager, Starlina Roserie.