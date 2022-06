The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 10, 2022 (ZIZ Newsroom) — Prison escapee Jesus Valdez has been recaptured.

He was found in Godwin Ghaut on Thursday and is currently in police custody.

According to a poster from the police, Valdez was charged with assault and was remanded at Her Majesty’s Prison.

The Police have thanked the public for their assistance in this matter.