Environment Minister Praises Work Of Parks & Beaches Unit

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 3, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Minister of Environment, The Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke has commended the workers of the Parks & Beaches Unit for their efforts in keeping the environment clean.

In a post to her official Facebook page Dr. Clarke specifically referred to the unit’s work on Friday 31st March, the workers disposed of several garbage bags filled with plastic bottles that were scattered across the rock barrier along the Newtown waterfront.

She also reminded the general public to do its part as well saying “Just a reminder that our environment not only consists of the land but the ocean as well. Consider this, when fishes ingest or eat the plastic, we in turn eat the very fish. It’s all a cycle…an unnecessary and unhealthy cycle.”

Over the past few months The Ministry of Environment has been spearheading several initiatives to positively impact the environment including a Christmas Community Cleanup Campaign and a Solid Waste Management and Recycling Project, held in conjunction with the embassy of the Republic of China Taiwan.

