Energy Ministry gets report from study tour to Chile

Energy Minister Stuart Young.

Minister of Energy Stuart Young received a report on the outcomes of the ministry’s study tour to Chile on Wednesday at the Brix Hotel, Port of Spain.

The report, from the UN Development Programme (UNDPTT), included findings and recommendations to advance renewable energy in Trinidad and Tobago, based on the tour, which took place from September 26-30.

Two participants in the tour were from the ministry’s Renewable Energy Division and the office of the Permanent Secretary respectively. Those on the tour met with senior officials from Chile’s government and visited renewable energy infrastructure such as a green hydrogen facility, a solar photovoltaic (PV) farm, a concentrated solar-power plant, a geothermal plant and a wind farm.

The tour was a part of technical assistance to the ministry through the Global Climate Change Alliance Plus (GCCA+), an EU-funded initiative.

The ministry said Chile was chosen for the tour because of its success with expanded grid-connected renewable energy and energy efficiency.

Energy professionals from the ministry and a project associate from the UNDPTT delivered a group presentation on renewable energy installations and the existing policy and Chilean laws which created an enabling environment for the integration of clean energy.

On renewable energy, Young said the right blend of renewable energy driven by cleaner technology must be found in TT as it would fetch green commodity prices on the international market.

Young added that the largest solar project in Caricom, totalling 112.2 MW, will soon be finalised and this week Cabinet will continue renewable energy- related discussions.

Also present were Pennelope Beckles-Robinson, Minister of Planning and Development; the Energy Ministry’s acting permanent secretary Sandra Fraser; Gerardo Noto, resident representative of UNDP; Peter Cavendish, ambassador, European Union Delegation to TT; and Chilean ambassador Juan Anibal Barria Garcia.

In his contribution, Cavendish said, “TT is not only perceived as a leader for energy, financial services and other areas, but this country is also seen as being capable of innovation and being an agent of change.”

