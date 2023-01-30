Employee held amid cocaine seizure at Sangster airport in Montego Bay Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Police from the Narcotics Division seized 2.5kg of cocaine and arrested an employee at the Sangster International Airport (SIA) in Montego Bay, St James during an operation that was conducted on Sunday, January 29.

Reports are that about 11:50 am, members of the Narcotics Division and Customs Contraband Enforcement Team (CET) were conducting operations at the airport, when the employee was seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

He was subsequently accosted and searched, resulting in four parcels containing the drug being reportedly found in his possession.

The man was arrested, but his identity is being withheld pending further investigation by the police.

NewsAmericasNow.com