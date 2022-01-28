Empire Crush Pioneers

Another in the encounters in the Harvey Stapleton T-20 league was played on Sunday 23rd January, at the Brown Hill Recreation grounds, between Empire and Pioneers.

Empire won the toss, batted, and mainly due to an entertaining partnership between Andre Browne and Jelani Manners, got to a comfortable 137 from their 20 allotted overs.

The youthful Vishwanauth Singh, was however the stand-out bowler, with his 4 for 17.

Pioneers in response lost their main batsmen early and struggled thereafter.

Only Marcus Dubbery looked pleasingly pleasant to the eyes, for his short stay at the crease.

Pioneers bowled out for just 53.

Summarized scores: Empire 137 for 7 in 20 overs: Andre Browne 68; Jelani Manners 22; Nelson Boland 19

Vishwanauth Singh 4 for 17; Hakeem Harvey 2 for 19

Pioneers 53 all out in 10.4 overs: Marcus Dubbery 24

Rakeesh Subnarine 5 wickets for 3 runs; Reon Solomon 2 for 13

Empire won by 94 runs