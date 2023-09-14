Emergency Water Landing Off The Coast of Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 22, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a plane’s emergency water landing off Herbert’s Beach in Nevis on Wednesday evening.

According to a police source A Piper single engine plane was headed from Antigua to St Martin when it developed engine trouble and attempted to land at Vance Amory Int Airport.

However, the plane dropped short and landed in the sea on approach. The police say the pilot from St. Martin and student pilot from Anguilla were the only persons onboard.

They swam ashore with only minor injury to the pilot. The plane has since been removed from the ocean.