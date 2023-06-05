Eligible Nationals Can Travel To Canada Without A Visa

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 6 2023, (ZIZ Newsroom): Nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis who meet certain requirements are able to travel to Canada without a visa.

In a statement issued on Tuesday Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, The Honourable Sean Fraser, announced the addition of 13 countries, including St. Kitts and Nevis, to the electronic travel authorization (eTA) program.

Travellers from these countries who have either held a Canadian visa in the last 10 years or who currently hold a valid United States non-immigrant visa can now apply for an eTA instead of a visa when travelling to Canada by air.

An Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) is an entry requirement for visa-exempt foreign nationals travelling to Canada by air. An eTA is electronically linked to a traveller’s passport.

With a valid eTA, you can travel to Canada as often as you want for short stays (normally for up to six months at a time).

You can apply for an eTA on the Canada government’s website Canada.ca under the section immigration, refugees and citizenship.

The cost is 7 Canadian dollars. It is valid for up to five years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first.

The other countries that benefit from the program are Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Costa Rica, Morocco, Panama, Philippines, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Seychelles, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, and Uruguay.