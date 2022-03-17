Electronic Tools Will Increase Data Collection Efficiency for Census 2021

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 17, 2022 (SKNIS): Enumerators and supervisors representing the Department of Statistics will be moving across St. Kitts and Nevis in the coming weeks as they carry out surveys for the National Population and Housing Census 2021. This year the team will be armed with electronic devices to improve efficiency while in the field.

At the launch of the Census 2021 initiative on Thursday (March 17, 2022), Carlton Phipps, Director of Statistics, said that tablets will be employed for the first time during the statistics collection exercise.

“This advancement in the use of technology will enable us to be more accurate in our data collection, [allow] greater efficiency in the tracking of the level of progress, and more timely generation of the census results,” Mr. Phipps stated.

The enumerators will begin work in early April. Director Phipps encouraged persons to cooperate fully during the interview process. The information is used for sound policymaking and strategic planning by various government agencies, allows private sector and non-governmental organizations to make appropriate marketing and development strategies, and provides general information about the population to interested individuals as well as local, regional and international organizations.

“It is indeed important that every household, every responsible adult, participate in the census. I say to you, play your part and cooperate with our enumerators and also encourage your people to do the same,” the director added.

The theme for St. Kitts and Nevis Population and Housing Census 2021 is “It’s Me, You, Us … 2021 Census.” Persons are strongly encouraged to do their part and “Shape the Future … Census 2021.”