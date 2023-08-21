Elderly Woman Dies In House Fire

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 21st August 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding a house fire in Wades Garden that occurred in the early hours of Monday morning which claimed the life of an elderly woman.

According to a report from the police, just before 3am, the Fire and Rescue Services and the Police responded and met the house engulfed in flames.

The fire was eventually extinguished and the charred remains of 91-year-old Devorita Weekes were found in the living room.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Forensic Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) assessed the team and collected some items of evidential value.

The cause of the blaze is currently unknown; however, the general public will be appropriately updated of its developments.