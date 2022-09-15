Education Stakeholders Participate in Preparatory Meeting for Upcoming OECS Special Educational Needs Survey

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Wednesday, September 14, 2022:​ Stakeholders in Education across the Federation participated in a preliminary meeting which focused on planning the implementation of the Special Educational Needs Survey which seeks to enhance the delivery of Special Education in our twin island state.

The meeting held at the Curriculum Development Unit on Wednesday September 14 was organized by Unit Director Mrs. Edmead to sensitize stakeholders in relation to its roll-out in St. Kitts and Nevis. The project is an OECS initiative under their newly launched Program for Educational Advancement and Relevant Learning (PEARL).

In attendance were senior Ministry of Education officials, including the outgoing Permanent Secreatry Mr. William Hodge, Incoming Permanent Secretary Mrs Lisa Pistana; Principal Education Officer (Nevis Island Administration) Ms. Zahnelea Claxton; Representatives from the Hands Across the Sea charitable organization Mrs. Eleanor Phillip (St. Kitts) and Ms. Palsy Wilkin (Nevis); President of the SKB Association of Persons with Disabilities; Director of the Ministry of Education’s Media Unit and Education Ms. Maria Crawford and Education Officer Mrs Janelle Williams-Jacobs. Other Education Officials attended remotely via Microsoft Teams.

The Special Educational Needs (SEN) Survey will be launched in the Federation on Monday, September 26, 2022.