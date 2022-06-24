ECSE to Host Its Second On-Line DEAP in 2022

The ECSE will host the second on-line session of the acclaimed Directors’ Education and Accreditation Programme (DEAP) in 2022, over the period 7th – 9th September 2022. The DEAP, which is offered jointly by the ECSE and the Chartered Governance Institute of Canada (CGIC), is an advanced director training course, aimed at preparing directors for the important role that they play in the governance of corporations.

Further details and registration for this programme could be accessed from the ECSE’s website at www.ecseonline.com, or by contacting the ECSE, by e-mail: [email protected]; or by telephone: 869 466 7192.