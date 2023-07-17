ECSC Special Sitting In Honour of The Late Sir Tapley Seaton

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 14, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): On Friday The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court held a Special Sitting to celebrate the life of the late Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, KC, JP, LLD., at the CUNA Conference Room.

Sir Tapley passed away on the 29th of June. Throughout his life he served in various capacities within the legal sector of St. Kitts and Nevis.

During Friday’s sitting presentations were made by several legal officials including Attorney General Hon. Garth Wilkin who spoke about the impact Sir Tapley has had on his career.

Mr. Wilkin also spoke about Sir Tapley’s role in connection with the Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park Society.

Sir Tapley served as the fourth Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis from 2015 to 2023. He was also a noted attorney for many years, served as a Crown Counsel in the Attorney General’s Chambers and Acting High Court Registrar (1975-1980), and as the St. Kitts-Nevis Attorney General (1980-1995).