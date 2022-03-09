ECDU Application Forms Available

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Tuesday, March 08, 2022:​ The Early Childhood Development Unit (ECDU) is receiving enrollment applications for the upcoming school year 2022 – 2023 from persons who are interested in enrolling their child/ward in a public early childhood centre.

Application forms can be collected from any public early childhood centre on Wednesday, March 09 to Thursday, March 31, 2022 between the hours of 8:00 am and 4:00 p.m.

For further information please contact the ECDU (869)-465-2369/466-2810