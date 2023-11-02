ECCB Hosts 40th Anniversary Global Conference

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Nov 8, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): As the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank continues its yearlong celebration of its 40th Anniversary, Wednesday 8th November, 2023, saw the opening of the hosting of the ECCB 40th Anniversary Global Conference and Central Banking Autumn Meetings.

The three day meeting has participants from all the continents across the globe and is a new partnership for both the the ECCB and Central Banking.

Editor in Chief at Central Banking Christopher Jeffery spoke of the significance of this collaboration.

Christopher Jeffery, Editor in Chief at Central Banking

“Two firsts with this event. It’s the first time we’ve ever teamed up with a central bank to put on one of our seasonal events, and I think that speaks something of that seed that was sown by Deputy Governor Henry.” He said, “It’s also the first time that we’ve hosted one of our main events in the Caribbean region. And again, I don’t think that should come as a surprise, because it’s not just the ECCB. There are a number of other Caribbean central banks that really are striving towards best practice in multiple areas of central banking.”

The meeting’s sessions will be guided by the theme “Fit for the times: Building resilience and embracing innovation.”

Deputy Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank Dr. Valda Henry spoke of its importance.

Dr. Valda Henry, Deputy Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank

“Fit for the times: Building resilience and embracing innovation is so relevant in today’s world, in the world where we are competing with generative artificial intelligence. I think yes, it’s something like that,” she said. “When we are dealing with wars and supply chain issues coming out from COVID-19 and so many issues that truly resilience is important. But resilience, not just to bounce back, it has to be resilience to bounce forward. And that’s where innovation and creativity comes in.”

Speaking to the theme as well, Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank Timothy Antoine said climate change poses great risk to the region.

Timothy Antoine, Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank

“I wish to briefly highlight three key points before I sit. One, climate risk is financial risk two, digital innovation is critical for financial inclusion and resilience and three, financial stability. Financial inclusion and resilience require strong regional and international cooperation. Climate change poses an existential risk to our region and therefore we must do everything in our power to preserve and have a livable planet.”

The November 8-10 meetings held at the Eastern Caribbean Central bank will feature three topic areas: Green Financing, Reserve Management and Fintech and CBDC.