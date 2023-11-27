ECCB Governor Announces Projected Growth for 2024

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Dec 28, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The governor was at the time presenting a Christmas message on behalf of the ECCB.

He said despite the negative effects of climate change across the region, growth is imminent.

He also outlined the ECCB’s 2024 Growth and Transformation Agenda. “ As we set our sights on 2024. We are very mindful of the geopolitical landscape and the risk it presents, but we currently project growth in the ECCU of around 5%. The ECCB will press ahead with our work on financial stability payments and modernization and financial inclusion and protection, which includes the ease of opening bank accounts and fair treatment of customers by financial institutions. We will also advance our collaboration with you on the new image for our EC currency.”

Reflecting on the past year, he outlined the accomplishments of the bank for 2023 as it celebrated its 40th anniversary. “This year has been like no other, as we celebrated ECCB’s 40th anniversary under the theme ECCB at 40, a year of reflection, celebration, and implementation. There have been so many highlights, including a virtual museum, lectures, the inaugural ECC Youth Parliament, Global Conference gala awards, and the launch of a two-dollar note bearing the image of Sir Vivian Richards, the master blaster. The first EC note issued without the image of the British monarch.

Governor Antoine further noted that the EC dollar remains strong. He said the pace of economic activity has quickened and the region is estimated to have grown by around 6.5 percent this year.’’