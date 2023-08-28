EC$500 Cash for First Calypso Release for Sugar Mas 52

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 30, 2023 (SKNNCC) — In line with the St Kitts Nevis National Carnival Committee’s (SKNNCC) commitment to support the local music industry, a cash award of EC$500.00 will be given to the senior calypsonian who releases the first calypso song for Sugar Mas 52. The calypsonian MUST participate in at least one stage of the 2023 St. Kitts Nevis National Carnival Senior Calypso Monarch Competition including Elimination, Semi-finals, or Finals.

To qualify for this award, the Calypso must be released during an official full-length interview on a radio station either in St Kitts or Nevis. Internet releases on online platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, SoundCloud, TikTok, Web Page, etc. will not be recognized as an official release. The Chairperson of the Senior Calypso sub-committee must be notified via telephone or email at least 24 hours before the scheduled date and time of the release.

After the official release, a copy of the calypso MUST be emailed in MP3 format to [email protected] within 48 hours. The email submission should include the names of the calypsonian, the calypso, the producer, the release date, and the radio station that facilitated the release.

The musical accompaniment for the calypso MUST include a fusion of at least five (5) of the following instruments. These instruments can include drums, percussions, piano, bass guitar, rhythm guitar, brass, synthesizers, strings, lead vocals, and backing vocals. To ensure a high-quality finished product, these instruments must be professionally recorded, mixed, and mastered.

Submissions for this cash incentive will commence on September 1, and the National Carnival Senior Calypso Monarch Finals will be staged on December 29, 2023.

The St. Kitts-Nevis National Carnival Committee is excited to witness the creative expressions that will enhance this year’s festivities which will be celebrated under the theme, ALL IN WITH YOUR CREW FOR SUGAR MAS 52