Eastern Benevolent Society Funeral Home Clarifies Mix Up

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Feb 1, 2024 (ZIZ Newsroom): Chairman of the Board for the Eastern Benevolent Society Funeral Home Limited, Theodore Brown has sought to clarify a mix-up that occurred after a news item aired informing of the Eastern Benevolent Society ceasing operations on Wednesday(Jan 31, 2024).

During an interview with ZIZ News, Mr. Brown explained that the funeral home is still open for business.

Chairman of the Board for Eastern Benevolent Society Funeral Home Ltd

He stated, “Because of what circulating on social media, where a news item spoke about the society, which we have no qualms about, but a photograph of the funeral home was attached to the story on YouTube, and that raised the board’s concern. So, I was asked to come and clear the air, to let the general public know that the funeral home is open for business. We are in no way closing down.”

He said that members of the society can still access services from the funeral home.

“We would, acknowledge any benefits that you had signed up for in the society. We acknowledge that. But as I said, money, which we cannot give because we didn’t accept money. We give them whatever is there for them, like two or three nights free on the refrigerator, we acknowledge that, and we give them the best package available, what they choose, and sometimes we still give them a discount.”

Mr. Brown also mentioned that members of the Eastern Benevolent Society would have to take a letter from the society if they wish to access the services of the funeral home.