Duo remanded for murder of Yakusari couple

L-R: Emanuel Whittington and Harichan Persaud

Two men were today remanded to prison for the murder of 59-year-old Sarasauti Devi Budraj called ‘Seeta’, and her husband 67-year-old Subnath Budraj called ‘Bull Boy’ of Lot 26 Community Zone South Yakusari, Black Bush Polder.

The accused are 22-year-old Harichan Persaud called “Head”, a labourer of Lot 73 Yakusari South, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice, and 27-year-old Emanuel Whittington called “Gaza”, also a labourer of Lot 177 Yakusari South, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice.

The duo appeared at the Albion Magistrate’s Court today before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh where they were not required to plead to the indictable charge.

The case was postponed to February 7 for report at the Mibikuri Magistrate’s Court.

The couple was murdered on January 17. According to the confession given to police by the 22-year-old, the perpetrators did not intend to kill the husband and wife. The 22-year-old claimed that the perpetrators went to rob the couple, who operated a shop from their home, but only killed them after their identities were made.

Neighbours say, on the morning in question, they were awakened by a loud explosion and upon investigating they observed flames in the couple’s house.

Residents formed a bucket brigade and were able to put the blaze which had already destroyed several pieces of furniture and appliances. A section of the exterior of the building was also damaged. When they broke into the building, thinking the couple was asleep, neighbours found their bodies.

According to the autopsy, the causes of death for Subnath are inhalation of fire, shock and hemorrhage, fractured skull, and being burnt.

His wife’s causes of death are listed as shock and hemorrhage, stab wound to the neck, and being burnt.

The autopsy was conducted by Dr Vivakanand Bribgemohan.

