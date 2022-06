The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 27, 2022 (ZIZ Newsroom) — The police have confirmed the discovery of the body of drowning victim Trevoy Liburd.

According to Police Commissioner Hilroy Brandy, the body was found on Monday morning.

Liburd reportedly drowned on Wednesday.

We’ll have more details as they become available.