Drake Unfollowed Metro Boomin After ‘Her Loss’ Rant On X

Drake has unfollowed Metro Boomin on Instagram following the producer shading him over Her Loss.

The November 2022 joint project starring Drake and 21 Savage has gotten all the praise over the last year. However, not everyone is happy about the album’s success. Recently, super producer Metro Boomin weighed in on all the awards the album has been receiving over his own album Heroes and Villains. The producer took to X to criticize the “politics” behind these award shows that allow albums like Her Loss to become well-decorated in record time.

A statistic was posted on X, formerly Twitter, about Metro’s album Heroes and Villains garnering the most streams in a single year for any rap album since 2018. In addition, it mentioned that the album is currently generating double the streams that Her Loss is getting on the daily. In response, the producer vented in a since-deleted post scribing, “Yet Her Loss keeps winning rap album of the year over H&V. Proof that award shows are just politics and not for me.”

X

He added: “Idc about awards honestly, the true award and REWARD is knowing that the music I spend so much time on brings joy to people’s everyday lives.”

Drake has since unfollowed Metro Boomin on Instagram, but not before he seemingly threw some shade back. Taking to his Instagram Stories to quote some lyrics from Jay Z’s “Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love),” the Toronto rapper wrote, “Damn, little mans, I’m just tryin’ to do me/ If the record’s two mil, I’m just tryin’ to move three.”

Meanwhile, Metro Boomin is still following Drizzy on Instagram, and many are questioning his reason for shading the rapper’s album in the first place. He is not only a longtime collaborator of both Drake and 21 Savage, but he is also credited on the album for the song titled “More M’s.” Some are speculating that this brewing beef is stemming from back when Metro Boomin left Drake off the H&V album song “Trance” which featured Travis Scott and Young Thug.

The story goes that Drake asked to add a verse to the track, and Metro already felt like the song was ready as is. Nevertheless, Drake still pushed to have his vocals added, and he sent his verse to the producer, letting him know that if he didn’t like it, he could just leave it.

Metro Boomin/Instagram

Apparently, that’s exactly what Metro Boomin did as he says, “I just felt like just even with like Slime verse and Trav verse and the outro, it wasn’t just no room. It wasn’t nothing personal… I just ended up using the original and I guess the other one just leaked or something.”

The version with Drake’s verse eventually leaked, and the whole world learned that the rap titan was supposedly a prospective artist on the track. Do you think Metro Boomin and Drake can work this all out, or are they burning bridges playing around with subliminal posts and the unfollow button?