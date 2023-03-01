Drake Starts Following Ice Spice On Instagram After Denying Lil Tjay Relationship

Ice Spice suddenly gets a follow back from Drake after she denied dating Lil Tjay.

Drake appears to be out of his feelings and has refollowed “Munch” rapper Ice Spice months after it was speculated that he dissed the Bronx rapper. On Tuesday, fans noticed that he had quietly refollowed Ice Spice. A few blogs also reposted that Drake was now following Ice Spice, but the “Bikini Bottom” artist is still not following Drake.

Ice Spice’s profile was raised late last year after Drake gave her a shout-out and played her music on his Sirius XM show.

The Canadian rapper also appeared to flew Ice Spice out to Toronto, where they were spotted at a show. Ice Spice has also shared snaps of herself on Air Drake. However, things appeared to sour between them after that sighting, and they later appeared to unfollow each other.

Drake is also thought to have dissed Ice Spice on his 21 Savage joint album, ‘Her Loss,’ where he rapped, “She a 10 tryna rap, it’s good on mute,” Drake had rapped on the song “BackOutsideBoyz.”

Ice Spice appeared to respond on Twitter after her fans tagged her in lyrics about the song, “at least ima 10 [shrugging emoji] [laughing with tears emoji].”

In a later interview, while speaking about her debut EP Like..? the rapper was asked about Drake, and the supposed diss, but she was cool about it, noting that she and Drake shared no animosity.

“We’re cool,” she said. “We spoke after that a couple [of] times and we’re good. There’s no beef.”

Drake has never replied to the speculations, and for the most part, it could be that the rapper may not have even dissed her given that he’s now explaining that he has no issues name-dropping females in his songs.

Just last week, Drizzy shared that the women he named in his songs were real and that his lyrics might have caused upset in their lives and romantic relationships. The rapper also shared that he was gabbing when he shared that he nearly proposed to 42 women when he shared a photograph of a chain with 42 diamonds, reportedly for the many times he thought of proposing.

Ice Spice recently had to address rumors that she is dating Lil Tjay after he bought her a $160K Richard Mille watch for her Valentine’s Day gift.