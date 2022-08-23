Drake Spotted Out With 22-Year-Old “Munch” Rapper Ice Spice In Toronto

Drake isn’t wasting time as he appears to be spending time with 22-year-old Bronx rapper Ice Spice just days after he first jumped into her DMs to signal that he liked her music.

A video hit the internet on Tuesday night showing the Canadian rapper, along with Ice Spice and another male friend, out at a concert. This comes just days after she shared a DM from Drake where he signaled that he liked her music.

The “Name of Love” artist was virtually unknown until it was reported that Drake hit her up. Of course, the blogs are always keeping an eye out for Drizzy news as he is reportedly very single.

The 35-year-old OVO rapper recently dropped her track “Munch (Feelin’ U)” along with a music video that drew praise from Drake.

She reposted the 6God’s messages to her, which read, “That ‘Munch’ and your ‘On The Radar’ freestyle hard [as f***],” Drizzy wrote. “Imma play em on our radio show.”

In the meantime, fans online were not surprised at the link-up, which showed Drake singing along and enjoying the music at the concert at the Budweiser Stage. Ice Spice also shared a video on Instagram showing her exiting a private jet in bell bottom pants and a cropped top. The Dominican artiste, whose signature look is a head full of scarlet curls, walks off looking stunning.

Online, fans speculated that the two rappers might not be dating but that Drake might have signed her. “We all know why drake signed icespice,” one person wrote. “Ice Spice getting the Jack Harlow treatment from Drake, she getting a corporate push rn outta nowhere,” another wrote.

“Don’t try pushin that ice spice shorty or whatever her name is cause Drake co-signed it, that nigga signed Smiley lol she bad but she BAD….. at rappin,” another added.

Meanwhile, while he is seen with Ice Spice, there are speculations about the Toronto rapper’s dating life as he was recently spotted yachting with 20-year-old influencer Suede Brooks.

If anything, though, Drake managed to keep his son a secret for a long time, so who knows, maybe he might be super private about his love life too, so there is nothing to it being seen with Ice Spice.