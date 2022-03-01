Drake Had Extra Security In The Water While Jet-Skiing In Turks And Caicos

Drake security don’t play about him even when he’s enjoying some water sports in Turks and Caicos islands.

Life is definitely good for Drake, but the rapper is still cautious in unfamiliar surroundings if his recent Instagram posts are anything to go by. The “God’s Plan” rapper has been sharing photos and videos of his vacation in Turks and Caicos and is seemingly having a wonderful time alone (as far as we know). The 35-year-old has been sharing with his fans and followers glimpses of his lavish vacation.

Drake was jet-skiing in turquoise waters and chilling on the beach in the south of the Bahamas. However, one particular post on his Instagram story has revealed that Drake may still be cautious about his surroundings, even in the most glorious of times. On Sunday (February 27), he shared a photo of his sturdy bodyguard standing at a distance at his poolside, looking quite astute and on high alert.

Drake, who snapped the photo while relaxing in the beautiful body of water, captioned the photo, “I don’t play about me,” with a laughing face emoji, making light of the situation. He added, “watching for assassins on them skisss.”

Drake in Turks & Caicos

While the prized Canadian rapper is loved by many with little to no known enemies, his absurd wealth and success may make him a target.

It’s safe to say the rapper is well-traveled, having been to almost every corner of the globe, and more likely than not, he may have had security right behind him on every journey.

Drake has not been as active on the music scene as he was known to be in the past, but even while on vacation, his most recent release, “Certified Lover Boy,” is still doing incredible sales numbers. In addition to this, Drake is also enjoying income from his new Nike collaborations, Nocta Hot Step sneakers.

Additionally, the rapper may also be taking on a new business. If he has his way, Drake could be the next owner of a famous local Jamaican eatery in Toronto, Randy’s Patties. Last week, Urban Islandz reported that the restaurant would be closing permanently after 40 years in the business due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. But, Drake, like many others in the comments, was not pleased with this news. He wrote, “I’ll buy Randy’s right now.”

Drake’s offer will reportedly be made a reality when he seals the deal with the owners. For now, fans can simply appreciate all the gorgeous views he will be sharing while he soaks up some sun and lets loose.