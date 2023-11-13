Drake Extends His ‘It’s All A Blur’ Your With J. Cole Set For 2024

A few weeks after he announced that he was taking a break from music, Canadian rapper Drake announced that fans would be able to see him on the big stage as he revealed a new tour with J. Cole for 2024.

The rapper posted enough details on his Instagram account that has caused excitement from fans as the “It’s All A Blur Tour” comes back with J. Cole, one of his long-time collaborators. According to the rapper, the event, dubbed the “It’s All A Blur Tour: Big As The What?” will start on January 18, 2024, and conclude on March 27, 2024.

On his website, Drake dropped the dates, locations, and tickets for those who are ready to book for the event. The first event will see him and J. Cole performing in Denver, Colorado, before going on to Texas, Oklahoma, New Orleans, Florida, Tennessee, and concluding in Birmingham, Alabama.

J. Cole and Drake recently released their song “First Person Shooter,” on his “For All The Dogs” album. The song also peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and gave his first J. Cole No. 1 single.

On Instagram, Drake posted, “Cash App Pre sale. This Wednesday, Nov 15 at 11 AM. Available For Everyone. Friday, Nov 17 at 10 AM Local.”

Fans also reacted with excitement at the announcement. “They are bout to make so much money. 2 powerhouses,” one fan wrote on Instagram. “Welp. Looks like Christmas is cancelled. J Cole, Drake, and Nicki in the SAME year,” another fan said.

Drake and J. Cole have been fans for years and even shared a light on-stage moment earlier this year at the 2023 Dreamville Festival, where Drizzy led the crowd to sing Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” in honor of the North Carolina rapper.

After releasing his new album, For All The Dogs, Drake told his fans that he will take a break from making music for a while to focus on his health. While he didn’t give specifics on when he will return, the Toronto rapper says he has been feeling a bit exhausted after more than a decade of dropping music and touring extensively.

See the entire tour date list here:

Thu Jan 18 – Denver, CO – Ball ArenaFri Jan 19 – Denver, CO – Ball ArenaMon Jan 22 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T CenterThu Jan 25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom CenterMon Jan 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King CenterTue Jan 30 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King CenterFri Feb 02 – Tampa, FL – Amalie ArenaWed Feb 07 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone ArenaThu Feb 08 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone ArenaMon Feb 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise CenterFri Feb 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints ArenaTue Feb 20 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein CenterWed Feb 21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein CenterSat Feb 24 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldhouseTue Feb 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank CenterSat Mar 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile CenterSun Mar 05 – Memphis, TN – FedEx ForumSun Mar 10 – Lexington, KY – Rupp ArenaThu Mar 14 * – Elmont, NY – UBS ArenaMon Mar 18 * – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan CenterSat Mar 23 * – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank ArenaWed Mar 27 * – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at BJCC

* without J. Cole