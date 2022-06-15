Drake Celebrates With Chubbs Winning His Intramural Basketball Title

Drake celebrates Chubbs sinking the winning shot in his intramural basketball league.

The Toronto rapper might not be giving fans new music right away, but he’s for sure honing his basketball skills as he shared he and his team recently won back-to-back championships in the SBL league. Drake celebrated his winning the Sanctuary Basketball League (SBL) by popping bottles of the beverage in celebration.

Dressed in his red NTIG outfit, a passionate Drake talks about winning the game and hints that he has been studying Kobe Bryant’s signature moves to clinch the win.

“I did what Kobe did in Game 7 against the Celtics. Shots not falling, you play f*****g defence,” he says as he dons a white t-shirt before rapping a bottle of champagne to celebrate.

The SBL title game was held at Drake’s basketball court in his Toronto mansion. He shared videos on his Instagram Story of him and his friends celebrating.

Some can be seen cleaning up confetti that was blasted after the winning shot. Drake is also heard screaming in glee and even shared a screaming gif in celebration.

Drake launched the SBL league last year, and his NTIG team is now a 2-time championship.

Last year, Drake went all out for NTIG teammates as he gifted every player a diamond-studded ring to celebrate their first-year championship. The rings cost around $50,000 each and were designed by celebrity jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills.

The rings all have a solid gold base and are adorned with 20-carat diamonds, while the top features the rapper’s team name while the side of each ring has the player’s number. The rings bear a close resemblance to that of the Golden State warriors’ championship ring.

The SBL describes itself as “A Poor Man’s NBA,” where all of the games are played on the professional-grade court located on the grounds of Drake’s Toronto mansion. While some have ridiculed the rapper for the game at his house, others have praised him for continuing to play the sport while also ensuring his friend’s benefit.