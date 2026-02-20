Dr Terrance Drew visits Jamaica, Bahamas for outreach initiative meetings 

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew has visited Bahamas and Jamaica as a part of his initiative as the incumbent chairman of the Caribbean Community. The outreach is being done with the aim of improving connections and cooperation among the CARICOM nations.

PM Terrance Drew has confirmed that the visits are important in light of the present world circumstances which have highlighted the need for quick and strong action. Dr Drew has asserted the need for face to face interactions with the leaders of the Caribbean Community.

He has confirmed that the zoom calls and other means of communication are not adequate to get the message across to the Caribbean. The visits are a part of the Prime Minister’s initiative to meet as many CARICOM leaders as possible ahead of the 50th CARICOM Heads of the Government meeting.

The meeting formed part of the pre summit discussions and outreach. PM Drew said that he was taking regional solidarity and regional unity seriously. He believes that most of these engagements are highly crucial in the face of upcoming regional responsibilitiss.

Dr Terrance Drew was given his support by the Dr Roosevelt Skerrit whom Dr Drew met earlier in the month. Dr Skerrit appreciated the Prime Minister and CARICOM chair for what he was trying to do with the face to face engagements.

The Prime Minister’s outreach is having a positive impact as more than 90% of the regional leaders have expressed their commitment to be part of the summit from February 24 to February 27, 2026 in Basseterre.

In both Bahamas and Jamaica, Dr Drew was able to meet not only the Prime Minister but also the other members of the administration and senior government officials. Dr Drew says that both the visits were highly successful as he was able to gain an insight into the problems that the nations face individually and as a part of the Caribbean Community.