Dr. Dre Salutes Rihanna Admits He Was Nervous At Super Bowl Halftime Show

Dr. Dre says as a veteran, even him gets nervous at big events, but admits Rihanna is as big as it gets when it comes to artistry.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is no easy performance, even for veterans in the game. That’s just what Dr. Dre shared during a recent interview with Apple Music 1’s Ebro Darden about his experience a little while after the NFL announced that Barbadian star Rihanna would be 2023’s headliner.

Even with decades in the business of rapping, performing, and producing, Dre admitted that he was very nervous during the performance. It reminds us how much experience the rapper has since fans definitely could not tell with the confident demeanor he put out this year while on stage.

Additionally, he had to organize and help coordinate a star-studded team, including the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige. He admitted that it was no easy feat.

Dr. Dre revealed that he was extremely nervous and that he felt that he had never been that nervous before. The “Forgot About Dre” rapper also joked that he never looked forward to it being Monday morning as much as he did then.

He went on to explain that it was also about preparing for the performance and ensuring that you have the right people around you as an artist. Ultimately, he was elated that he chose the right crew and that they all came through and did their parts to ensure a smooth performance.

What helped the performance was also the enthusiasm everyone felt about putting on a good show to represent hip-hop.

“You’re talking about at least 3,000 people that you have to depend on to get this show right for 13 minutes. So it is an extreme amount of pressure, but it’s fun at the same time. When it’s done, it’s like goosebumps, bro. I got goosebumps, especially from the reaction that we got from the show, and especially being able to do the show with all of my friends,” he added.

Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, also took the time to send some friendly advice to Rihanna ahead of her upcoming performance scheduled for February 12, 2023, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Compton hip hop mogul urged Rihanna to ensure that she put in place the right people around her and to try, no matter what, to have fun with the performance. The right people include those who can share her creative vision and help bring it to life, he continued.

Dre emphasized that she should try to get the help of the same people who helped him to put on the now-famous performance.

Dr. Dre’s advice comes as he also said that he did not doubt that the performance would be exceptional though he also jokingly threw in that she would have a tough time topping his halftime show.

“Let me tell you something, man. I actually just got the news that Rihanna’s going to do it, and I’m a super fan of Rihanna. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do. I just like her and what she does, and her get down, and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine,” he added.

Rihanna will also have the added pressure of doing the first Super Bowl that Apple Music is sponsoring. Her fans are confident that she will do well and are eagerly awaiting to see what she comes up with.