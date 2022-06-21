Dr Denzil Douglas Challenges Fathers to Embrace Their Fatherly Duties With Grace and Determination

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 20, 2022 — Former St Kitts and Nevis prime minister Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas has paid tribute to all fathers who carry their responsibilities with patience and dedication and challenged those who have dropped the ball to embrace their fatherly duties with grace and determination.

“Today, as I reflect on my own fatherhood and that of my dad’s, I join all fathers in feeling a deep sense of admiration and joy. There is a great delight in knowing that we support, love, disciple, provide and care for our children. But there is also honour in teaching moral values and practical principles. These shape the characters and personalities of our daughters and sons,” said Dr Douglas in his annual Father’s Day message.

Dr. Douglas, the father of two children and godfather of hundreds, invited each dad to ask and answer the following question: How can I improve my fatherly duties and be more available for my children spiritually, emotionally, financially, physically and socially?

“For Fathers in Constituency 6, and those across our Federation, the Caribbean region and the world, this is your day. Give thanks! To fathers gone to the great beyond, we acknowledge to their loved ones the contributions they made to our development. To fathers in the making, I encourage you to live the ideals of true fatherhood. You will never regret it!

To every child who wishes to make your father feel special, let me suggest that you engage him in some memorable activity to mark this special day. However you choose to celebrate the man who gave you your future, it is worth it,” Dr. Douglas said as he wished “Happy Father’s Day to you and your family.”