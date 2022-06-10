DPP Discredits Reports That He and His Entire Staff Have Resigned

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 09, 2022 (SKNIS): Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Valston Graham, has refuted reports that he and his entire staff have resigned.

In a press release from the Office of the DPP dated 9th June, 2022, Mr. Graham said: “It has come to my attention that it is being circulated through the community, social media and various news outlets that the Director of Public Prosecutions and his entire staff have resigned from office.”

He continued, “I wish to assure the general public that such information is inaccurate. I can confirm that I have received resignation letters from three members of staff. However, I and the majority of the staff remain on the job and are carrying out our prosecutorial mandate.

The Director of Public Prosecutions affirmed that “members of the public who have business with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions can continue to contact us.”