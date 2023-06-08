Dorset Park Shooting Death Under Investigation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 9, (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): The Police have released more information regarding investigations into the shooting death of thirty-one (31)-year old Vaughan Parris also known as “Baller”.

According to a statement The incident occurred on June 6th between 3 and 4PM.

Responding to reports of gunshots being heard in the area of Dorset Park, officers arrived on the scene and observed Mr. Parris laying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds about the body.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Crime Scene Unit processed the scene and collected pieces of evidence.

The RSCNPF offers condolences to all who have been negatively impacted by this incident.

Investigations are ongoing.

— 30 —