World News
Donald Trump’s threat to slap steep tariffs on Canada, Mexico fuels concern
31 January 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
- US President Donald Trump says he plans to follow through on his threat to impose 25-percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico, spurring fears of a trade war.
- Russia has brushed off a repeated warning from Trump to impose tariffs on the BRICS group of countries if it creates its own currency. Moscow says there is no such plan.
Related News
24 January 2025
UN suspends trips into Houthi-held areas of Yemen after more staff detained
22 January 2025
Trump administration orders ‘immediate pause’ on US health agency reports
22 January 2025
Over a million people flee to South Sudan as Sudan conflict grinds on: UN
22 January 2025