Next Post

Caribbean - Thousands Of Haitians Take To The Street – In Pictures

Sun Feb 14 , 2021
aiti is in another political crisis as thousands of protestors took to the streets again on Sunday, calling for the resignation of President Jovenel Moïse. Here is the protest in pictures.

You May Like

Next Post

Caribbean - Thousands Of Haitians Take To The Street – In Pictures

Sun Feb 14 , 2021
aiti is in another political crisis as thousands of protestors took to the streets again on Sunday, calling for the resignation of President Jovenel Moïse. Here is the protest in pictures.

You May Like