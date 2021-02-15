The plastic surgeon who was finally able to help rid “Gorilla Glue girl” Tessica Brown of her sticky situation is actually an African immigrant who was born in Ghana.
Doctor Who Helped “Gorilla Glue Girl” Is An Immigrant From Africa
