DMR Hosts Productive 2022 Workplan Meeting

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 31, 2021 (Agriculture Media & Communications Unit) — The Department of Marine Resources convened its first general staff meeting of 2022 on Thursday 20th January.

Director in the Department of Marine Resources, Dr. Marc Williams delivered a brief presentation that highlighted the sector’s Workplan for 2022. Dr. Williams also used the opportunity to commend his staff as well as members of the fishing community for their dedication and continued thrust in moving the critically important sector forward.

In his remarks, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources, Hon. Alexis Jeffers pledged the continued commitment of the government of St. Kitts and Nevis to the fisheries sector and added that “all efforts will be made to enhance the sector”.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary, Ron Dublin Collins assured that more focus will be placed on Fisheries and Marine Resources as 2022 has been declared the International Year of Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture (IYAFA 2022).

The session wrapped up with a review of the outstanding performance of the sector in 2021 despite the challenges caused by the global pandemic.