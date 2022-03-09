Dmitry Rybolovlev, Whose Superyacht Remains in SVG, Escapes Sanctions, for Now

Wednesday 9 March makes six days since ANNA superyacht belonging to AS Monaco owner Dmitry Rybolovlev has been anchored in the waters of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

ANNA was spotted in the Tobago Keys on Wednesday, 9 March; Tobago Keys is located South of Canouan and North of Union Island. As shown by Marine data, plans for the voyage to Australia may have been placed on hold for now.

While Rybolovlev will not have to relinquish his ownership of the French club AS Monaco, that does not mean that sanctions are not possible at a later stage, said a source close to the Russian.

“Depending on the developments of the conflict, the measures taken against the Russian oligarchs could lead to their exclusion from French companies. The Monegasque authorities are closely following the sanctions imposed by the European Union.”

Rybolovlev has had a majority stake in AS Monaco since 2011, but he doesn’t feature on the French list of 488 Russian entities and 26 oligarchs facing potential sanctions.

However, Rybolovlev is among Russian oligarchs named in the Putin Accountability Bill, now making its way through the US congress.

In 2010, Rybolovlev left Russia after being forced to sell his majority stake in fertiliser producer Uralkali to close acquaintances of president Vladimir Putin. The Monaco strongman Rybolovlev has always sought to distance himself from the Russian regime.

Rybolovlev’s last public appearance came on 23 February in the Caribbean island of Antigua, where his boat, a lightweight superyacht called Skorpios, won the Royal Ocean Racing Club Caribbean 600 race in the monohull category.

On Friday, 4 March, his Superyacht berthed at port Kingstown, and on Saturday, 5 March, 40 thousand gallons of fuel and other supplies were bought in an anticipated journey to the other side of the world.

According to SUPERYACTHFAN, ANNA has a steel hull and aluminum superstructure. Caterpillar engines power it. Her top speed is 18 knots. Her cruising speed is 14 knots. She has a range of more than 4,500nm.

Rybolovlev named the yacht after his daughter Anna Rybolovlev.

He also owns an Airbus private jet, which he named M-KATE after his daughter Katerina.