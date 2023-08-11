DJ Khaled Drops New Album Trailer, Taps Future, Lil Baby & Lil Uzi Vert For First Song

DJ Khaled is set to release his 14th studio album as he announced the title of the project and the lead single on Thursday.

The mega-producer began teasing fans about a major announcement he had to make on Thursday, and he came through as he revealed that his forthcoming album is titled Til Next Time. The announcement was made via a four-minute trailer which begins with him playing golf before transitioning out to him living his best life on the islands.

“…And the day I decide to walk away from the game you’re gonna know that very moment that you were witnessing the greatest to ever do it. Don’t ever play yourself. Nah this ain’t goodbye…it’s TIL NEXT TIME,” says in the video before shouting, “I know what you thinking, ‘is he ever gon stop?’ Nah, I’m coming for your f**king head!”

The project will be released under Def Jam Recordings, and the producer writes on Instagram, “This is my biggest album. I feel it. The recording process has been UNBELIEVABLE and I can’t wait to share it with the world… And remember… I’ll always be here if you need me… I’m only a phone call away.”

DJ Khaled also announced that he will be marking the occasion with the release of the first track from the album called “Supposed To Be Loved,” featuring Lil Baby, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert, which will be dropped on Friday. A preview of the song was also released on his account, showing the artists all meeting up in the studio and at his home.

In the meantime, Khaled is yet to release the track list for the album, and some fans have even wondered if he will include Jamaican artists on the project.

Til Next Time follows the 2022 release of his star-studded album GOD DID. The 18-track project included guest features from dancehall greats Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Sizzla, and Bounty Killer on “TSKMN.”

However, Khaled was later blasted by Sizzla, who claimed that he was disrespected by the producer. It’s unclear the state of their relationship, especially since the latter is the godfather of Khaled’s oldest child, Asahd.