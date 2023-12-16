DJ Envy Addresses Blackballing Nicki Minaj

The Breakfast Club host, DJ Envy, says he did not maliciously blackball Nicki Minaj as she claimed on Thursday night, but instead, he was sticking up for his colleague DJ Self, whom Minaj threatened to beat up.

Minaj tweeted on Thursday night that several people had tried to destroy her as she named Billboard, DJ Envy, and others.

“Remember how cocky DJ Envy was when he was saying he [blackballed] my music on the radio?” She wrote on X yesterday. “Ask yourself how a DJ could get away w/that behavior. Then I remember him selling them busted houses & I have to laugh…We prayed, Envy[.] 1 by 1… God will show y’all that you are NOT GOD,” Minaj wrote.

However, Envy, addressing the claim on Friday morning, says he was sticking up for his friend DJ Self amid the 2018 beef between him and Minaj.

According to Envy, Minaj threatened the DJ with sending her Queens goons to come and beat him up over his opinion.

“I ride for all the DJ’s. Nicki Minaj, at the time, got upset and said she was sending some Queens dudes up here to pretty much beat him [DJ Self] up. I thought that was wack. I thought that if somebody has an opinion, you can’t threaten that for his opinion..if he says I don’t like your album or your music and you threaten him, I think that’s wack.”

He continued, “The DJ’s are always the ones that get picked on and that gets beat up. An artist never goes at the other artist, they always say ‘Well, why the DJ played the record.’ What I said was, ‘I’m not going to play Nicki’s record until they squash that beef.’”

Despite Minaj’s tweet, Envy added that he does play Minaj’s music as he has nothing personally against her.

“I still play her music, and I’ll continue to play her music. I can’t blackball; all I can do is not play her in my mix,” he said before dancing to her new track “Everybody” featuring Lil Uzi Vert from her ‘Pink Friday 2’ album.

Charlamagne Tha God also joked about DJ Envy’s lawsuits and police investigation over real estate fraud with Cesar Pina.

“You better get on Nicki’s good side; you want that Nicki voodoo off you!” Charlamagne laughed and said.