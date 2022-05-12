Diverse Role of Nurses Highlighted in Recognition of International Nurses Day

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 12, 2022 (SKNIS): The value of nurses as specialized care professionals with a strong sense of compassion was highlighted on the May 11th edition of Working for You, in recognition of International Nurses Day, celebrated annually on May 12 in countries around the world.

“Doctors focus on medicine whereas nurses look at the human factor to the client that is ill,” stated Kadian Henry, Lecturer at the Division of Health Sciences at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC). The statement was based on a concept that she was taught while pursuing a career in healthcare.

Ms. Henry, however, made it clear that the role of a nurse is no less valuable to a patient than compared to a medical practitioner.

“You are a practitioner in your own right. You have completed your Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing. … It is a specialist area … separate from medicine,” the lecturer said. “Though we work together and we collaborate, nursing is a multifaceted, multidisciplinary profession. We utilize the nursing process to obtain our diagnosis in order to treat our clients.”

A high level of cooperation with other professionals is a key feature of the profession that Ms. Henry emphasized as a success story.

“Some of our interventions involve collaborative measures where we have to interact with or we have to work with doctors [and] members of other fields and some are independent, so nursing is not less than, it is [complementary],” the CFBC lecturer indicated.