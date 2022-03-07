Ditch the Salt Challenge

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 7, 2022 — Ahead of Salt Awareness Week, the Ministry of Health has launched two salt-free competitions: one for restaurants and food vendors, and the other for persons who cook at their homes.

In a post to its Facebook page, the St. Kitts Health Promotion Unit, the “Ditch the Salt” – a Salt-free Dish Challenge, which is opened to restaurants will culminate on March 17.

During the week of the 14th to 20th, the ministry is challenging persons to eat salt-free meals.

Persons can register at www.surveymonkey.com/r/Dictch_the_salt to win prizes.