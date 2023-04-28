Diplomats call on Governor-General

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 27, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): As Diplomatic Week 2023 Continues Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd GCMG JP received three officials who are normally based overseas on Thursday morning.

The first to visit were the Honorary Consul of St. Christopher and Nevis in Turkey, Fatma Gonul Oray Eken and Honorary Consul of St. Kitts & Nevis to Belgium Mehmet Aykun Eken.

Mr. Eken is the President Emeritus of Federation International des Corps et Associations Consulaires or FICAC and during the visit he presented Dame Marcella with the FICAC Gold Star in recognition of her pursuit of economy stability and equality and her commitment to the advancement of people throughout the world with particular emphasis on the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Her Excellency and the visiting diplomats spoke about their roles and responsibilities and Her Excellency was invited to attend an upcoming FICAC Summit.

Dame Marcella thanked both officials for the work they have been doing on behalf of St. Kitts and Nevis over the years and said she is confident they will continue to assist the federation in whatever way they can.

Later that morning the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Saint Kitts and Nevis, H.E. Sergey Petrovich presented his credentials to the Governor-General.

Mr. Petrovich has worked at Russian Embassies in Sweden and Ireland between the years 1993 to 2012 attaining the rank of Minister Counsellor at the Russian Embassy in Ireland.

Upon completion of his service at the Embassy, His Excellency then served as Deputy Director of the Second European Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Currently, Mr. Petrovich holds the diplomatic rank of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Envoy 1st Class.

Saint Kitts and Nevis formalized bilateral and diplomatic relations with the Russian Federation on 22nd September, 2003.

Since the establishment, there has been high level engagement and exchanges at the diplomatic and political level.

