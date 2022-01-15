Digitization Of Land Registry’s Records Fosters More Efficient Service To The Public

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Digitization Of Land Registry’s Records Fosters More Efficient Service To The Public
The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation
The recent relocation of the Land Registry to the former C&C building as well as the digitization of the Land Registry’s records, has greatly enhanced efficiencies within the department, making it easier for persons and companies to do business in St. Kitts and Nevis.