Digital Independence for St. Kitts and Nevis and the Caribbean

Hon. Konris Maynard giving remarks during the 26th CaribNOG Regional Meeting at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on Sept. 11, 2023

Against the backdrop of the 26th Caribbean Network Operators Group Regional Meeting being held at the Mariott Resort in St. Kitts, Minister of Information & Communication Technology Hon, Konris Maynard, has described the possibilities of living in a digital age.

During his opening remarks at the forum on Monday, Minister Maynard focused on three aspects.

“As we celebrate our digital transformation, there are critical components that are essential for success,” he said. “Focusing on, one, our people digital skills development, change management, and engender a culture of innovation and responsiveness. Two, our processes and procedures; our need to be agile, smart and effective in responding to the needs of our citizens. Three. Our digital technologies implemented which are value for money and fit for purpose, robust and secure.”

He spoke of the gains of digital independence in the region.

“So what does digital independence mean for us? One. Economic resilience and diversification. In the tapestry of our Caribbean community, each nation’s unique thread contributes to the strength of the whole. By achieving digital independence, we laid the foundation for a resilient and diversified local and regional economy. We nurture a technology ecosystem that creates jobs, fuels innovation, and drives economic growth across our communities. Think of our digital independence as the adhesive that binds these pieces together.”

The forum takes place from September 11-12, 2023, and was organized in collaboration with the American Registry for Internet Numbers, ARIN.