Diddy Confirms Will Smith, Chris Rock Made Peace After Wild Oscars Slap

Diddy says Will Smith and Chris Rock hugged it out after the Oscars following viral on stage slapping incident.

Viewers around the world are still reeling from what has been dubbed by many the most exciting Oscars night ever. Even though the title has not really been given for positive reasons since the major highlight of the night seemed to be when veteran actor Will Smith slapped fellow veteran comedian Chris Rock on stage, on-air, as the former was presenting the award for best documentary feature.

It all seems the Will Smith and Chris Rock issue is now water under the bridge, as Diddy seems to have come good on his word to have the two sort it out like a “family.” That’s at least according to Diddy himself, who confirmed the information to Page Six when asked about their feud at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

The shocking moment came after Rock made a quip about Jada Smith, asking her if she was sporting a bald hairstyle because she had plans to star in GI Jane II. He made the comment after ribbing other celebrities in the room but ended his bit with the Smiths. Pinkett Smith has been open about her trials with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that leads to hair loss.

Smith was pictured laughing at the joke at first and then seemed to become incensed after his wife rolled her eyes. The next few moments would prove to be, as Rock described it, “the greatest night in the history of television.” The incident ended with Smith shouting, “keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth.”

Diddy, who came up on stage after the incident to present, immediately stated that he would seek a way to help them find peace, and it looks like he came good on his word.

He is quoted at the afterparty as saying, “That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,” before adding that it’s all love between the duo and that they’re brothers.

Will Smith went on to receive the Oscar for Best Actor for King Richard and used the platform to apologize to the Academy and his fellow nominees but not to Rock.

“I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things,” Will Smith said during his acceptance speech.

He did not seem to let the incident ruin his night and was pictured after the awards, partying at the Vanity Fair party with his wife and his children Trey, Jaden, and Willow. Some reports even state that he was seen enjoying his own music and mouthing lyrics to some of his classic hits like “Summertime,” “Miami,” and “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It.”

It was also later reported that Rock did not choose to file any assault charges following the incident at the 94th Academy Awards.

“The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report,” a statement from the LAPD confirmed.

Many celebrities and fans alike remain split on Smith’s forceful actions and Rock’s choice of jokes, but at least according to Diddy, the two men worked out their issues which may stem from as far back as 2016 when Rock went after the Smiths while hosting the Academy Awards.

Back then, he was quoted as saying, “Jada said she’s not coming, protest. I was like, ‘Isn’t she on a TV show?’ Jada’s going to boycott the Oscars? Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited!”

The jury is still out on this one, and we’re probably in for a long debate about both men’s actions on what is considered Hollywood’s most prestigious night.