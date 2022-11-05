Diddy Celebrates 53rd birthday With Yung Miami, Jay-Z, Nas, Shenseea and More

Diddy brought out the stars including one of his girlfriends Yung Miami for his birthday bash.

The “Gotta Move On” rapper and label boss celebrated his 53rd birthday in fine style, surrounded by friends, family, and notable members of the hip-hop community on Friday afternoon. Diddy has a lot to celebrate this year as he is not only in good health but also moved up the ladder as the third richest man in hip-hop a week ago. In a selfie video shared on his birthday, Diddy appears in bed and is full of gratitude as he sings himself happy birthday before shouting, “Thank you, God! I lived another year!”

On Friday afternoon, Diddy was spotted with hip-hop veterans Jermaine Dupri, Jay-Z, and Mary J. Blige, all paid tribute to the former Bad Boy CEO. Chris Brown and Shenseea were also spotted in conversation at the event.

In one video, Diddy can be seen sharing shots of his DeLeón Tequila with Jay-Z and Mary as he toasts using his theme for the night- “Love Love,” his new legal name.

The highlight of the night was Diddy, and Yung Miami also shared a rare on-camera moment as he gives her a big kiss after she surprised him with a custom Cuban link chain for his birthday.

“You stop the music for this sh*t,” Diddy asks Yung Miami, who says, “Yes.”

“Whatever it is, thank you, thank you,” Diddy says as he opens up a gift box. Diddy then shares that he now has a Bad Boy chain before shouting, “Happy Birthday Papi,” to cheers from the crowd.

Among those who were at the event also includes rapper Nas who shared a moment with the birthday boy. Jay-Z and Jermaine Dupri were also seen hanging together as they joke together.

Meanwhile, Baddies South cast member Chrisean Rock and singers Kehlani, Bia, and other artists, were also spotted at the party having a great time.

Chrisean Rock, who has been in the news lately for claims that her boyfriend Blueface had been abusive to her, also shared that she had an interaction with Diddy, who seemed to be a fan of hers.

“Bro was giving me my flowers. I was just so aww thank you bless up Diddy Love Love Love,” Chrisean Rock wrote on Instagram Story,” she captioned a video of her and Diddy speaking together before he daps her.

Vides from the party also showed Yung Miami and Mary J. Blige rapping along to Cardi B’s verse in “Tomorrow 2” by GloRilla.