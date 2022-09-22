Diddy Calls Yung Miami His ‘Shawty Wop’ At City Girls Show

Diddy is returning the same energy he gets from Yung Miami as he showed out in support for the City Girls rapper at a recent performance this week.

The City Girls are special guests on Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow’s Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour, which stopped in Inglewood, California, on Tuesday night.

Yung Miami and fans have shared videos and photos from the event, which shows that not only did the City Girls turn the heat up, but Diddy was also there to show support for his baby girl. A video from the event also showed what looked like paid actors holding up a sign with the term “Shawty Wop” at the front of the stage.

Now, if you remember, Diddy was honored earlier this year by BET, which conferred on him the Lifetime Achievement award. During his tribute speech, the former Bad Boy CEO was supported by Yung Miami, who boldly held up a sign that read “Go Papi.”

It seems that Diddy is ensuring that Miami gets the same support. The term Shawty Wop is also not new, as Diddy often refers to her, and it appears to be a nickname he gave her. There are also photos of Yung Miami and Diddy walking side by side. Fans on Twitter reacted to Diddy’s gesture with approval. Miami retweeted several on her page.

“Y’all dragged Caresha to HELL for holding up a sign for Diddy – why y’all so quiet when he bought her diamonds & put up a sign for her,” a tweet read with Miami retweeting it and reacting “Lol” to it.

“Now this what you call matching energy… @YungMiami305 I love this for you & @Diddy,” another retweet read. “Shawty wop is the cutest nickname ever,” another retweet read, with Miami responding, “I love it.”

Miami also retweeted another tweet that called out persons who previously roasted her for holding up the ‘Go Papi’ sign, especially as the Love Records CEO has been going out of his way to show appreciation to her, which includes a recent expensive “Love” diamond necklace gift.