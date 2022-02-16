Dianna Stars As St. Kitts –Nevis Go Under

Matches in the OECS/ECCB Netball series, in Dominica, have been creating quite some excitement from all reports.
Up to this point, the St. Kitts and Nevis team has lost two matches, but the opponents are the two top teams in the tournament so far, in Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
Therefore, much is expected of the local team, as the tournament progresses.
In the match versus Barbados, on Tuesday night, despite the fact that Barbados won, Nevisian star defender, Dianna Browne, was adjudged the MVP of that game, for her outstanding defensive work.
Results of matches played:
Antigua and Barbuda 53 Dominica 24
St. Vincent and the Grenadines 62 St. Kitts and Nevis 33
St. Lucia 50 Antigua and Barbuda 27
St. Vincent and the Grenadines 74 Dominica 23
Barbados 57 St. Kitts and Nevis 34
Barbados 41 St. Lucia 35
Point standings
St. Vincent and the Grenadines 10 points
Barbados 10 points
Antigua and Barbuda 6 points
St. Lucia 5 points
St. Kitts and Nevis 2 points
Dominica 2 points
Due to the inclement weather, all matches scheduled for Tuesday night were postponed to Wednesday 16th February.
Two games will be played this morning:
Barbados vs Antigua and St Kitts and Nevis vs St. Lucia, starting at 8:00 am
Games for this evening:
7:00 pm – Barbados vs Dominica
7:30pm – SVG vs ANU