Dianna Stars As St. Kitts –Nevis Go Under

Matches in the OECS/ECCB Netball series, in Dominica, have been creating quite some excitement from all reports.

Up to this point, the St. Kitts and Nevis team has lost two matches, but the opponents are the two top teams in the tournament so far, in Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Therefore, much is expected of the local team, as the tournament progresses.

In the match versus Barbados, on Tuesday night, despite the fact that Barbados won, Nevisian star defender, Dianna Browne, was adjudged the MVP of that game, for her outstanding defensive work.

Results of matches played:

Antigua and Barbuda 53 Dominica 24

St. Vincent and the Grenadines 62 St. Kitts and Nevis 33

St. Lucia 50 Antigua and Barbuda 27

St. Vincent and the Grenadines 74 Dominica 23

Barbados 57 St. Kitts and Nevis 34

Barbados 41 St. Lucia 35

Point standings

St. Vincent and the Grenadines 10 points

Barbados 10 points

Antigua and Barbuda 6 points

St. Lucia 5 points

St. Kitts and Nevis 2 points

Dominica 2 points

Due to the inclement weather, all matches scheduled for Tuesday night were postponed to Wednesday 16th February.

Two games will be played this morning:

Barbados vs Antigua and St Kitts and Nevis vs St. Lucia, starting at 8:00 am

Games for this evening:

7:00 pm – Barbados vs Dominica

7:30pm – SVG vs ANU