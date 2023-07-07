Diabetes Association Donates Syringes To Pharmacy

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 11, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The St. Kitts Diabetes Association, continued its drive to assist persons living with diabetes and using insulin as part of their treatment with a donation of a quantity of insulin syringes, to the Government pharmacy at the Pogson Medical center, on Tuesday morning.

The Pharmacist, Donnette Mars, received the syringes on behalf of the institution and thanked the association for this assistance.

According to the Association’s Public Relations Officer Dr. Reginald O’Loughlin the donation “would go a long way in assistance persons receiving insulin at this location but still having to go elsewhere to purchase syringes in order to dose this medication. As a result of this donation persons receiving insulin at that pharmacy will also receive a quantity of syringes”

The Diabetes Association also thanked the group of concerned Kittitians living in North America and Canada, who came together and organized a shipment of insulin syringes to the St Kitts Diabetes Association, for distribution to persons in need.

The government dispensaries at Newtown Health Center and Basseterre Health Center as well as the dispensary at JNF hospital received similar donations last week.