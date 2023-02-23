DHB to close for 24 hours on Feb 25 for emergency repairs

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Demerara Harbour Bridge

SEE URGENT PUBLIC NOTICE FROM THE DEMERARA HARBOUR BRIDGE:

Members of the public are hereby given notice of the closure of the Demerara HarbourBridge for a 24-hour period to facilitate EMERGENCY REPAIR WORKS to Span 8.

This closure will take place from Saturday, February 25 th 2023, 11:59PM to Sunday,February 26 th 2023, 11:59PM, midnight Saturday to midnight Sunday.

These works have become critical after the Panama-registered oil tanker, MV TradewindPassion crashed into the bridge in October last year, and rendered it inoperable forseveral days.

Citizens are assured that this inconvenience is absolutely necessary at this time toensure the structural integrity of the bridge, for the safety of everyone crossing. TheManagement of the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation also wishes to express ourgratitude for the continued support of both citizens and visitors.

NewsAmericasNow.com